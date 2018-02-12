Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Strainly

Strainly

ACE Seeds - Congo Reg. and Fem. seeds

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

About this product

ACE Seeds - Congo Reg. and Fem. seeds
Sealed packs on www.strainly.io
ACE's entire collection + many other gems

Congo effects

Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Energetic
86% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
46% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!