Indica

4.6 96 reviews

Pakistani Chitral Kush

aka PCK, Pakinstini Kush, Purple Citral

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 96 reviews

Pakistani Chitral Kush

Chitral is a town in Pakistan known for making some of the best hash in the region. Pakistani Chitral Kush, also known as PCK, is a pure indica that is considered a selected landrace, meaning it is an indigenous strain that has been selectively inbred to enhance its characteristics. PCK produces a very colorful phenotype, often earning nicknames like Purple Pakistani or Purple Chitral. This strain is appreciated for its advanced resin production that enables this strain to produce the top-quality concentrates. PCK emits a diverse bouquet of aromas ranging from earthy caramel to sweet notes of fruits and berries. The influence of pure indica genetics creates powerfully relaxing body effects that helps to avoid anxieties and pain, as well as inducing sleep when needed.

74 people reported 547 effects
Relaxed 85%
Happy 58%
Sleepy 45%
Euphoric 39%
Hungry 25%
Stress 39%
Insomnia 35%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%

Lineage

Strain
Pakistani Chitral Kush
First strain child
Violeta
child
Second strain child
GRiZ Kush
child

