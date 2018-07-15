Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Strainly

Strainly

Biker Kush - Healthy clones

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Healthy clones - Biker Kush
+ other rare clone-only cultivars on www.strainly.io
Many nurseries and breeders

Biker Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
21% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!