Logo for the brand Strainly

Strainly

Healthy clones - Sour Dubble

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Healthy rooted clones - Sour Dubble
+ other rare clone-only cultivars on www.strainly.io

Sour Dubb effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!