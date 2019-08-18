About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.
East Coast Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.