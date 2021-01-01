Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.

Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.

FOCUS - CBD Coffee

Buy Here

About this product

Peace & Wellness Collection / CBD Infused Products

Focus: Infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, 30mg CBD / 12oz Bag

- Treat yourself to an exceptional cup of coffee
- Feel Alert, Calm & Focused
- Alleviate Minor Inflammation & Pain
- Compliment your Natural Wellness Routine

About the Coffee:
- Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Ripe Cherry, Natural Cocoa
- Origin: Colombia
- Grade: Supremo
- Process: Washed
- Species: Arabica
- Varietal: Caturra
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!