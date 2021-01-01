Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.
Peace & Wellness Collection / CBD Infused Products
Escape: Decaf Coffee Infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, 120mg CBD / 12oz Bag
- Treat yourself to an exceptional cup of decaffeinated coffee
- To Calm & Unwind
- Alleviate Minor Inflammation & Pain
- Compliment your Natural Wellness Routine
About the Coffee:
- Tasting Notes: Sweet & Balanced, Notes of Red Grape
- Origin: Papua New Guinea
- Process: Swiss Water Decaf (99% caffeine free)
- Species: Arabica
- Varietal: Mixed
