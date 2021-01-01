Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.

Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.

ESCAPE - Decaf CBD Coffee

Buy Here

About this product

Peace & Wellness Collection / CBD Infused Products

Escape: Decaf Coffee Infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, 120mg CBD / 12oz Bag

- Treat yourself to an exceptional cup of decaffeinated coffee
- To Calm & Unwind
- Alleviate Minor Inflammation & Pain
- Compliment your Natural Wellness Routine

About the Coffee:

- Tasting Notes: Sweet & Balanced, Notes of Red Grape
- Origin: Papua New Guinea
- Process: Swiss Water Decaf (99% caffeine free)
- Species: Arabica
- Varietal: Mixed
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!