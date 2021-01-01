Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.
Restore: Infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, 120mg CBD / 12oz Bag
- Treat yourself to an exceptional cup of coffee
- Feel Alert, Calm & Focused
- Restore Balance
- Alleviate Inflammation & Pain
- Compliment your Natural Wellness Routine
About the Coffee:
- Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Ripe Cherry, Natural Cocoa
- Origin: Colombia
- Grade: Supremo
- Process: Washed
- Species: Arabica
- Varietal: Caturra
