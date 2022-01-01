About this product
29-33% THC
Upside Down Cake is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC that fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. This beautiful smelling and tasting strain won't be around forever so get yours today, available at select retailers.
