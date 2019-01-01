 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Subdew
Subdew Cover Photo

Subdew

Fast, Subtle, Discreet

Subdew featured photo 1
Subdew featured photo 2
Subdew featured photo 3
Subdew featured photo 4
Subdew featured photo 5

About Subdew

FAST, DISCREET, PREDICTABLE: Whether you have a full day of activities or simply want to relax at home, Subdew products are a convenient and discreet way to consume cannabis. Our sublingual mints and spray are optimal in onset and dosage and are an ideal way for new, or light, users to incorporate cannabis into their lifestyles while learning what dose is best for them. Sublingual mints and spray available.

Tinctures & sublingual

Available in

United States, Massachusetts, New Hampshire