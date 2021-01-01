About this product
Fast and Subtle Support - Subdew Peppermint Sublingual Spray is an innovative, nano-emulsified cannabis spray. At 1mg cannabinoids per spray, it is a quick, discreet, and precision way to medicate. It is reported to onset in minutes, and because it is water based, it doesn’t leave a residue like a traditional tincture.
About this brand
Subdew
FAST, DISCREET, PREDICTABLE: Whether you have a full day of activities or simply want to relax at home, Subdew products are a convenient and discreet way to consume cannabis. Our sublingual mints and spray are optimal in onset and dosage and are an ideal way for new, or light, users to incorporate cannabis into their lifestyles while learning what dose is best for them.
Sublingual mints and spray available.
