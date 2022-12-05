This Sumatran is bold and flavorful. It is a bean that many Americans consider their go-to and our version will redefine what you consider a good cup of Sumatran coffee.

Sumatran coffee beans are popular all over the world. They are grown on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The flavor of the coffee develops well due to the rich volcanic soils and a tropical climate. Our Sumatra is small batch roasted to perfection unlocking a deep, complex and full-body that exhibits low-acidity smoothness.

When you receive your Subduction COFFEE+HEMP there will be one thing that is abundantly clear, we make some seriously great coffees! Choice beans and our unique high purity +HEMP formula will add a new dimension to your daily routine. We're all about good coffee, good living and putting a smile on the face of our customers. We believe everyone deserves the fresh coffee experience and because of this every order you receive from us is roasted within days of grinding and ground and packaged within hours of shipment.



Box Size: (8) K Compatible Pods



Coffee Information-

Origin: Indonesia

Growing Region: Northern Sumatra

Varietal: Arabica - Catimor, Typica, Bourbon

Altitude: 800 - 1500 Meters

Roast: Medium

Body: Bold

Cup Profile: Earthy and Herbal with Chocolate

Process: Wet Hulled and Sun Dried

Harvest Period: October thru May

Certification: USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified



+HEMP Information-

Origin: American Grown

Contents: Proprietary Formula

Spectrum: Broad

Cannabidiol: +HEMP 10 (10mg CBD), +HEMP 20 (20mg CBD)

Certification: Organic Hemp, 3rd Party tested ingredients