Bred by Franchise Genetics, Orange Poison is a cross between Orange Juice Bud and the famous Durban Poison. This sweet and tasty strain delivers a citrus aroma reminiscent of tangerines. Orange Poison may leave you feeling stimulated, yet with a softer rush for those who may get a little anxious from Durban Poison.
Orange Poison effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
1% | low
