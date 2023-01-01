Hand-crafted cannabis-infused chocolate bites are a delectable and indulgent way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. These artisanal treats are made with premium-quality chocolate and infused with high-quality cannabis extracts to create a unique and satisfying experience.

Each chocolate bite is carefully crafted by hand, ensuring that every bite is perfectly balanced in flavor and potency.

A richly flavored 72% dark cocoa chocolate bar made with the finest gourmet chocolate and infused with Sublime’s premium Champagne Distillate for the best effect with little to no cannabis flavor. A single 10mg THC piece. Vegan, and gluten-free.

