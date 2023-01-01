Hand-crafted cannabis-infused chocolate bites are a delectable and indulgent way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. These artisanal treats are made with premium-quality chocolate and infused with high-quality cannabis extracts to create a unique and satisfying experience.

Each chocolate bite is carefully crafted by hand, ensuring that every bite is perfectly balanced in flavor and potency.



Sweet, rich, creamy, and guaranteed to satisfy any chocolate craving. Our classic milk chocolate bar is made with gourmet 38% cocoa chocolate and infused with Sublime’s premium Champagne Distillate for the best effect with little to no cannabis flavor. A single 10mg THC piece. Gluten-free.



