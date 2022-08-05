We use top-quality, single source, freshly harvested cannabis, then flash freeze it at an extremely low temperature before processing it into a high terpene, high potency, full spectrum cannabis concentrate. Sublime Brands offers a dynamic selection of live resin badders, sugar waxes, and diamonds, each with their own unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles.



Sublime by definition: “majestic; of high spiritual, moral or intellectual worth; not to be excelled; supreme; inspiring awe; impressive; an ultimate example.” We are Sublime Brands, and we pride ourselves in producing elevated cannabis products. Sublime took root in Arizona’s medical marijuana market in 2015. We are committed to producing a variety of innovative, high quality products that inspire good vibes, fun times, and physical and mental health. With just one hit, bite, or application, you will taste and feel the Sublime difference. Take time to feel Sublime.