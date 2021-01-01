About this product
Shhhhhhh … Secrets Sauce cartridges are 500mg of pure cannabis extract awesomeness. Secrets is a live resin sauce cart for an easily transportable, unfussy dab experience. Secrets is made through whole-plant BHO extraction for full-flavor, high-terpene taste that stays true to the flower. The sauce is decarboxylated enough to be homogenous in the cartridge, and is run through a process that purges all residual solvents.
