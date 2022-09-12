About this product
PINK ROSE SWIRL CBD BATH BOMB
Indulge your senses with the romantic fragrance of swirling pink rose petals and the healing powers of an all-natural hemp bath bomb. Sugar and Kush Pink Rose Swirl Bath Bombs will relax your body while our high quality CBD isolate soothes your soul.
Add one of these hemp bath bombs to a steamy bath after a long day or treat yourself to a fragrant escape of essential oils and CBD aromatherapy any day of the week!
MORE INFO ABOUT SUGAR AND KUSH PINK ROSE SWIRL CBD BATH BOMBS
Made with 100mg of high-quality pure CBD isolate in each Pink Rose Swirl Bath bomb, our Pink Rose Swirl Bath Bombs are the perfect way to enjoy essential oils and CBD aromatherapy completely naturally.
Our healthy CBD products are all lab-tested to ensure only the highest quality CBD is used and absolutely no THC, so you will not experience any unwanted psychoactive effects. Only the delightful experience of indulging your senses!
Along with Sugar&Kush edibles and CBD tinctures, our cruelty-free hemp bath bombs are also a great gift, so get one for a friend and share the love!
WHY WE LOVE OUR PINK ROSE SWIRL CBD BATH BOMB
Handmade with love in America
Fast acting and Easy to Use
Cruelty Free
Lab Tested
All natural
Lab Tested for Highest Quality Hemp CBD
No Genetically Modified Ingredients (non-GMO)
Zero THC (THC-Free CBD Oil)
*Unsure how much CBD is right for you? Try our CBD Oil Dosage Calculator.
HOW TO USE A CBD BATH BOMB
Step 1: Run a bath full of hot water
Step 2: Drop one Pink Rose Swirl Hem Bath Bomb into the bath
Step 3: Immerse yourself in the hot CBD infused water and relax!
HOW MUCH CBD IS IN EACH OF OUR PINK ROSE CBD BATH BOMB?
100mgs of CBD isolate in each Bath Bomb
5oz. Per CBD Bath Bomb
Pink Rose Scented
PEOPLE LOVE OUR PINK ROSE CBD BATH BOMB!
Why do our customers say that Sugar & Kush are the best CBD oil? Watch and read the Sugar and Kush CBD Reviews and see how others experience CBD!
PINK ROSE CBD BATH BOMB INGREDIENTS
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Rose Essential Oil, Isolate Hemp Extract
About this brand
Sugar and Kush CBD Products
Welcome to Sugar & Kush CBD Products!
💜CBD Never Tasted This Good! 💜
We only produce premium hemp-derived CBD oil for all of Sugar and Kush CBD Products. Our CBD gummies have been voted best CBD edibles by thousands of people and tons of 5 ⭐️ reviews.
Sugar & Kush is obsessed with producing premium flavored CBD oil and unflavored hemp oil 🌱
This obsession drives us to create tasty Keto CBD oil recipes and produce CBD Gummy Bears that not only taste fantastic, but are zero THC, hemp derived, lab tested and GMP certified 🍪
Buy our Bubble Gum CBD Oil or Cotton Candy CBD tincture bundled with keto CBD gummies to get the full CBD experience.
Our Sugar & Kush CBD Reviews share stories of better mental and physical health.
Let's go ➡️
