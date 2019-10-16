About this product
Black Cherry Soda is a hybrid strain named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades, and despite its intensely indica appearance, its effects reach the mind and body in a balance more characteristic of sativa strains. Black Cherry Soda is a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!