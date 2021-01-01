Blueberry Gum cannabis strain by G13 Labs is an even though possibly slightly Indica hybrid with a unknown THC content. It tastes just like snappy bubble gum mixed with berries, and the smell is essentially identical. Trichomes glimmer with silver and plentiful orange hairs upon leafy, green nugs. This strain can treat depression, anxiety, stress, insomnia, and chronic pain. Best for evening usage.



Type of High



Blueberry Gum cannabis strain’s high has very calming effects that can produce a sleepiness that’s perfect for those tossing and turning nights.



Genetics



Genetics: Blueberry Gum cannabis strain is a cross between Blueberry and Bubblegum Kush cannabis strains.