Originating from a breeder in CO, Deep Sea Creations. This strain has a strong resume of lineage with the crossing of East Coast Panama Chunk(East Coast Sour Diesel x [Panama Red x Deep Chunk]) and I-95 (Triangle Kush (F) x Legend OG/Stardawg IX2 (M)) yielding what has been a favorite amongst Sugarleaf staff. Old world kush flavor and stimulating relaxation balance can be experienced with this Stardawg IX cross. The chem taste from the Stardawg is balanced out with the smooth kush undertones highlighting it’s Triangle Kush and Deep Chunk ancestry to give a well rounded experience.



Total Canna: 29.2% THC: 29.1% CBD: 0.1%