Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery

Stubby Bat 3 gram Multipack

About this product

The first of it’s kind, our eco-friendly Stubby Bat Multipack is made of 100% hemp fiber, housing 5 of our top grade tasty Stubby Bat pre-rolls. Fresh on the market, the multipacks are available in our signature strains with strain variety packs on the horizon.
Currently available in Lodi Dodi, Narnia and Blackberry Kush.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!