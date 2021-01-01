SugarTop Buddery
Stubby Bat 3 gram Multipack
About this product
The first of it’s kind, our eco-friendly Stubby Bat Multipack is made of 100% hemp fiber, housing 5 of our top grade tasty Stubby Bat pre-rolls. Fresh on the market, the multipacks are available in our signature strains with strain variety packs on the horizon.
Currently available in Lodi Dodi, Narnia and Blackberry Kush.
