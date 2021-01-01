SugarTop Buddery
Mondo Bat 1.2 gram Pre-rolls
About this product
Mondo Bat pre-rolls are 1.2 grams of top grade tasty flower, hand-rolled with love. All bats are packaged in reusable doob tubes.
Available in a variety of SugarTop strains, our current selection includes Lodi Dodi, Narnia, Berry White, Black Cherry Cheesecake, Blackberry Kush, CBD Therapy, Critical Mass CBD, GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) and Green Crack.
