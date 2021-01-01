About this product

A major innovation in cannabis dosing and delivery. Sula is cannabinoids encapsulated in a breathable powder matrix and the first and only inhalation dry powder designed for cannabis.



IMMEDIATE

Provides an almost immediate effect without heat or combustion, delivering unaltered cannabinoids and eliminating all of the harmful compounds and toxic byproducts of smoke and vapor.



SAFETY

Contains 4 natural, plant derived ingredients besides the finest cannabinoids - all listed on the label, pharmaceutical grade, vegan friendly and have gone through FDA clinical trials in inhalation medicines.



PRECISE & CONSISTENT

Consistently provides a precise, controlled dose and the same experience every time.



LESS IS MORE

Sula’s efficiency make it very effective at lower doses, addressing a wide spectrum of needs. An optimal dose for many contains just 1mg of THC and comparable to much higher doses by other methods. Designed to work at the edge of THCs biphasic border.



FREEDOM

Sula expands the times, places and ways you can engage & enjoy cannabis. It is nearly imperceptible. Its compact and discreet, odorless, and smokeless. You can take your breathable anywhere.