About this product
The future of CBD dosing and delivery. Sula is phyto-cannabinoids encapsulated in a breathable powder matrix and the first and only inhalation dry powder designed for hemp.
IMMEDIATE
Provides an almost immediate effect without heat or combustion, delivering unaltered CBD while eliminating all of the harmful compounds and toxic byproducts of smoke and vapor.
SAFETY
Contains 4 natural, plant derived ingredients besides the finest 100% hemp derived CBD - all listed on the label, pharmaceutical grade, vegan friendly and have gone through FDA clinical trials in inhalation medicines.
PRECISE & CONSISTENT
Consistently provides a precise, controlled dose and the same experience every time.
LESS IS MORE
Sula’s efficiency make it very effective at lower doses, addressing a wide spectrum of needs. An optimal therapeutic dose for many contains just 1mg of CBD and comparable to much higher doses by other methods. Designed to work at the edge of CBDs biphasic border.
FREEDOM
Sula expands the times, places and ways you can engage & enjoy the fast effects of hemp CBD. It is nearly imperceptible. Its compact and discreet, odorless, and smokeless. You can take your breathable anywhere.
About this brand
sula
The first inhalation dry powder designed for cannabis. The right dosage in one breath.
Sula breathable cannabis is a radically new, and better way to consume cannabis – for therapeutic relief or pure enjoyment.
Sula delivers a pure, clean, precise, fast-acting, and manageable dose - with prolonged effect and without the risks of smoking and vaping.
Sula expands the times, places and ways you can engage and enjoy cannabis.
