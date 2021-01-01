The future of CBD dosing and delivery. Sula is phyto-cannabinoids encapsulated in a breathable powder matrix and the first and only inhalation dry powder designed for hemp.



IMMEDIATE

Provides an almost immediate effect without heat or combustion, delivering unaltered CBD while eliminating all of the harmful compounds and toxic byproducts of smoke and vapor.



SAFETY

Contains 4 natural, plant derived ingredients besides the finest 100% hemp derived CBD - all listed on the label, pharmaceutical grade, vegan friendly and have gone through FDA clinical trials in inhalation medicines.



PRECISE & CONSISTENT

Consistently provides a precise, controlled dose and the same experience every time.



LESS IS MORE

Sula’s efficiency make it very effective at lower doses, addressing a wide spectrum of needs. An optimal therapeutic dose for many contains just 1mg of CBD and comparable to much higher doses by other methods. Designed to work at the edge of CBDs biphasic border.



FREEDOM

Sula expands the times, places and ways you can engage & enjoy the fast effects of hemp CBD. It is nearly imperceptible. Its compact and discreet, odorless, and smokeless. You can take your breathable anywhere.