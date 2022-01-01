Elevate Farmz cultivates, distributes, and manufactures premium cannabis flower and products in Los Angeles, California. We were founded on the principle that consistent quality, authenticity, and joy should be a part of every cannabis experience. Our cultivating philosophy is deeply rooted in tradition and passion which is why we strive to showcase the pure qualities of our cannabis flowers and each strains distinctive personality. Our exacting commitment to beauty and truth results in high-quality flower that brings pleasure, relief, and positive energy.



At Elevate Farmz, LLC our growers are traditional generational cannabis farmers with rich history and experience. The sanctity of the cannabis plant is of utmost importance and guides our environmental practices. Not only are we attentive to growing safe and healthy cannabis throughout each phase of the cultivation process, we make concerted efforts to tailor our growing practices for sustainability to decrease our carbon footprint and make a positive social impact.



As a full service cannabis producer, our in-house manufacturing and distribution allows us to simultaneously, create high quality luxury cannabis products and provide custom distribution services to our customers.



Our mission is to elevate cannabis, elevate our community and elevate your life. To that end, we strive to become a part of your sum of life™.