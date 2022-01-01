About this product
A precise combination of THC and CBD in equal ratio. The synergistic effects of this formulation drives a powerful and rewarding level of attention that helps you accomplish what's needed to get done. Each tablet contains 2.5mg of THC and 2.5mg of CBD, and there are 30 tablets in each package.
We developed SUM, Superior Uptake Method, as a better way to consume cannabinoids. Traditional methods end up being metabolized into a mere fraction of their original form and amount. SUM is a highly bioavailable, water-soluble tablet that dissolves under your tongue delivering more cannabinoids to the bloodstream — without pools of oil or sugar.