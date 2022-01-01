About this product
Our highest CBD formulation. Augmented with a small amount of THC, a full 15mg of CBD allows your body's own natural mechanisms to restore homeostasis and balance. Each tablet contains 0.5mg of THC and 15mg of CBD, and each package contains 30 tablets. Relief has been the number one selling product from SUM for 4 consecutive years.
We developed SUM, Superior Uptake Method, as a better way to consume cannabinoids. Traditional methods end up being metabolized into a mere fraction of their original form and amount. SUM is a highly bioavailable, water-soluble tablet that dissolves under your tongue delivering more cannabinoids to the bloodstream — without pools of oil or sugar.