The sleep-related cannabinoid called CBN provides gentle sedation. Our cannabinoid-only formulation allows your body to fall asleep naturally, without the use of hormones like melatonin or artificial sleep aids. Each tablet in the package contains 0.5mg of THC and 1mg of CBN, and there are 30 tablets in each package.
We developed SUM, Superior Uptake Method, as a better way to consume cannabinoids. Traditional methods end up being metabolized into a mere fraction of their original form and amount. SUM is a highly bioavailable, water-soluble tablet that dissolves under your tongue delivering more cannabinoids to the bloodstream — without pools of oil or sugar.