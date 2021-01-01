About this product

Formulated with herbs such as Lavender and Yarrow traditionally used by herbalists to warm up the joints and loosen the muscles. The herbs in this salve may help maintain joint health and flexibility, as well as help manage discomfort.



Ingredients: Cannabis oil, olive oil, beeswax, lavender, St. John's wort, valerian, yarrow, vitamin E oil, wintergreen essential oil.



Usually contains approximately for 100mg THC. Potency may vary by batch. Test Results available by request.



Net wt 1 oz (28g)



For external use only.