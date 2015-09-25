Allies Cannabis and Herb Preroll - Floral Explosion - 1 Gram
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
WHEN THEY WANT A BRAND NEW EXPERIENCE
Tastes: Smooth and uniquely floral with notes of rose, berry, and honeysuckle.
Feels: Relaxing
Contains: Strawberry Fields + Kief + Lavender
When flavor matters most - you need Allies prerolls on your side!
We paired top quality sun grown indica cannabis with indica kief, plus a single medicinal herb chosen to enhance both flavor and effect.
The result is a unique preroll unlike any other on the market!
Allies prerolls are flavor focused, without sacrificing potency.
100% Herbal & Cannabis
No Artificial Flavors or Terpenes
A Preroll Created For Flavor Fanatics
A Whole New Smoking Experience
Shoppers are always searching for new smokables. Allies prerolls can offer customers something unique and exciting, by combining the cannabis they love with a single organic medicinal herb chosen to enhance flavor. Beyond terpenes - whole plant herbal allies! These flavor focused blends create a fun and new kind of smoking experience for your dispensary customers. Featuring flavors you just cannot find anywhere else!
To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.
The definitive preroll for those who love big flavor!
What's inside - .85% top shelf indica cannabis, 10% lavender, and 5% indica cannabis kief - all lovingly rolled in a natural paper.
* Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.
About this strain
Strawberry Fields
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
Strawberry Fields effects
Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
