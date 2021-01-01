About this product
WHEN THEY ASK FOR SWEET FLAVORS
Tastes: Like the best fruity and sweet strains you’ve ever smoked, combined into a delightful fruit salad.
Feels: Refreshing
Contains: Very Berry Cheesecake + Kief + Rose Petals
When flavor matters most - you need Allies prerolls on your side!
We paired top quality sun grown sativa cannabis with sativa kief, plus a single medicinal herb chosen to enhance both flavor and effect.
The result is a unique preroll unlike any other on the market!
Allies prerolls are flavor focused, without sacrificing potency.
100% Herbal & Cannabis - No Artificial Flavors or Terpenes
A Preroll Created For Flavor Fanatics
A Whole New Smoking Experience
To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.
The definitive preroll for those who love big flavor!
What's inside - .85% top shelf sativa cannabis, 10% rose petals, and 5% sativa cannabis kief - all lovingly rolled in a natural paper.
* Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
