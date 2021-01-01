About this product

WHEN THEY ASK FOR SWEET FLAVORS​



Tastes: Like the best fruity and sweet strains you’ve ever smoked, combined into a delightful fruit salad.

Feels: Refreshing

Contains: Very Berry Cheesecake + Kief + Rose Petals



When flavor matters most - you need Allies prerolls on your side!



​We paired top quality sun grown sativa cannabis with sativa kief, plus a single medicinal herb chosen to enhance both flavor and effect.



The result is a unique preroll unlike any other on the market!

​Allies prerolls are flavor focused, without sacrificing potency.



100% Herbal & Cannabis - No Artificial Flavors or Terpenes

A Preroll Created For Flavor Fanatics

A Whole New Smoking Experience



To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.



﻿The definitive preroll for those who love big flavor!​



What's inside - .85% top shelf sativa cannabis, 10% rose petals, and 5% sativa cannabis kief - all lovingly rolled in a natural paper.



*​ Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.