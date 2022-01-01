A cannabis tincture formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists for their hormone balancing properties, as well as support of the female reproductive system. This blend may help ease the uncomfortable symptoms associated with menopause. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole cannabis flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors.

​

Made with Oregon whole cannabis flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon.

​

This product usually contains approximately 500mg of THC naturally present in the Oregon-grown whole flower infusion. Our cannabis products are produced using a full spectrum extraction method, including the broadest range of natural compounds, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the cannabis plant. Due to the nature of our whole flower infusion process, actual volumes of THC and related constituents of the cannabis plant may vary from batch to batch. We use whole cannabis flower to ensure that the greatest volume of the potential healing properties of the plant are included in our products, which results in varying potency from batch to batch.



Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerine▲, Cane alcohol (24-34%)▲, distilled water, Hybrid cannabis flower (C. sativa)▲, Black Cohosh root (Arctium lappa)▲, Red Clover aerial parts (Trifolium pratense)▲, Licorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra)▲, Raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus)▲, Chaste berry (Vitex agnus-castus)▲, Damiana leaf (Turnera diffusa)▲, Motherwort aerial parts (Leonurus cardiaca)▲, Nettle leaf (Urtica dioica)▲, Natural citrus flavor▲ (▲=Certified Organic)

​

Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)