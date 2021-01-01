About this product

Looking for a whole new smoking experience? From the healing herbs and cannabis inside, to the delightful and visually beautiful coating of herbs on the outside, these blunts are truly next level.



Our Heka Visionary THC Cannabis Infused Herbal Blunts are formulated to help open the mind! A smoking experience aiming to relax the inner spirit in preparation for enhanced perception, mind expansion, and vision quests.* Bioregional herbal allies from Southern Oregon like motherwort and damiana to alter perception and enhance euphoria, plus sativa cannabis to help awaken and feed the mind.



From the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal blunts offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other.



Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness

When you love natural herbs, more is better.



Combining cannabis crystals - such as kief and live resin cannabis oils- premium cannabis flower; and of course six select medicinal herbs with specific body actions compounded for a custom experience for the consumer.



To create this product, we always chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product was made with responsible packaging, including a fully compostable box and biodegradable plastic tube.



This premium herbal blunt goes beyond "full spectrum"!​



Ingredients:



What's inside - 1/8 gram kief, 3/4 gram whole sativa flower, hops, motherwort, nettle, mullein, and damiana - all lovingly rolled in a natural hemp blunt wrap.



What's outside - 1/4 gram oil, rose petals.



* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.