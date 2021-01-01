About this product

A healing salve formulated with supporting herbs traditionally used by herbalists to help relieve muscle tension and discomfort. Made with Oregon whole hemp flower oil and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. This salve may benefit sore or stiff muscles.



Ingredients: Olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, skullcap, passionflower, chamomile, Oregon grown whole hemp flower oil, beeswax, vitamin E oil.



Usually contains approximately 100mg CBD in 1oz size. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant.



For external use only.