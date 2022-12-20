Loki 1000 Drops are natural flavored, 1:1 CBD:CBG full-spectrum, liquid hemp drops of organic MCT oil. These amazing drops include various cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids extracted from Oregon-grown whole hemp flower! Get the benefits of whole hemp flower with an extra potent kick of CBG that only the shapeshifter Loki can provide!



This product was formulated for 500mg of CBG and 500mg of CBD per bottle. Our whole hemp extraction is produced using cane alcohol in a slow, cold process. This ensures the whole plant hemp drops have the broadest range of natural plant compounds including, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the hemp plant. Due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process, actual volumes of CBD and CBG and related constituents of the hemp plant may vary from batch to batch.

Please note: actual quantities of CBD and CBG may vary by +/- 10%. See individual batch test results.



Ingredients: coconut medium chain triglycerides ▲, hybrid hemp flower (c. sativa), cane alcohol (less than 0.5%)▲

(▲ certified organic)