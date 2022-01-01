​Loki 2000 Drops are high-potency, broad spectrum liquid hemp drops with a little trick up their sleeve! It’s typically not possible to achieve the full benefits of all the natural constituents in a whole hemp flower extract while still reaching the incredible potency of 2,000 mg* of CBD in a 1 oz bottle. To reach this goal, Loki played a little trick in our manufacturing facility and spiked a whole hemp flower oil with CBD isolate. These wonderful liquid drops of organic MCT oil are full of CBD, plus some CBC, CBG, and of course trace amounts of THC!



Get the benefits of whole hemp flower with an extra kick of CBD that only the shapeshifter Loki can provide!



Ingredients (Orange): Coconut Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT Oil)▲, Hemp Flower Concentrate (C. Sativa), Natural Citrus Flavor▲, Cane Alcohol (less than 0.5%)▲

▲ = Certified Organic



Mythology: Loki is known in Norse mythology as a shapeshifter and trickster. He has been known to appear in form of a human, snake, salmon, mare, and other wild creatures—often for his own amusement. His appearance in the Poetic Edda, the Prose Edda, and other ancient texts often shifts and changes, true to Loki's tendency towards shapeshifting.