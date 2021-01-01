About this product

This massage bath & body oil is a gentle, 100% natural therapy for the skin and emotional well-being. A super blend of luxurious oils infused with whole cannabis flower oil and essential oils that may help reduce sensitivity to soreness and discomfort. Infused with cannabis oil, you get the potentially healing effects of the cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of ingested cannabis.



Ingredients: Grapeseed Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Whole Hemp Flower Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Vitamin E, Chamomile Fragrance Oil, Clary Sage Essential Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil.



For External Use Only.



Net Wt. 8 oz (224g)



Formulated for 350mg THC. Potency varies by batch. Test Results are available upon request.