About this product

Looking for a whole new smoking experience? From the healing herbs and hybrid cannabis on the inside to the delightful and visually beautiful coating of chamomile on the outside this blunt is truly next level.



​Panacea Transition blunts are formulated with healing herbs to help with life and body transitions. Soothing herbs chosen to help the body and mind adjust to change. This product aims to please from the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal blunts offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other.



Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness

When you love natural herbs, more is better.



Combining cannabis crystals - such as kief and cannabis oils- such as live resin with premium hybrid cannabis flower; and of course six select medicinal herbs with specific body actions compounded for a custom experience for the consumer. ​



To create this product, we always chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product was made with responsible packaging, including a fully compostable box and biodegradable plastic tube.



This premium herbal blunt goes beyond "full spectrum"!​



Ingredients:



What's inside - 1/8 gram kief, 3/4 gram whole hybrid flower, mullein, passionflower, catnip, skullcap, and rose petals - all lovingly rolled in a natural hemp blunt wrap.



What's outside - 1/4 gram oil, chamomile.



* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.