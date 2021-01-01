About this product

A cannabis-only tincture featuring organically grown whole cannabis flower extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years - then expertly infused into medium chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil. Non-alcohol!



This potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture contains organically grown whole sativa cannabis flower from Sunna Ra Acres in Shady Cove, Oregon.



Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil infused with whole cannabis flower oil, and d-limonene.



Usually contains approximately 300mg CBD and 300mg THC. Potency varies by batch. Test Results available by request.



Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)



​Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!