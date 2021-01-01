About this product

NEW Summer 2021 - Beautiful, Bright & Balanced

Don’t just stop and smell the flowers – it’s time to taste this lovely combination of soothing lavender and mouthwatering citrus! Our Lavender Lemon Syrup adds a bright, citrusy twist to the lavender flavor you know and love. Use it to craft unforgettable mocktails, specialty coffee drinks, and more.



Our Lavender Lemon Syrup, is made without any artificial ingredients, adds a balanced blend of fresh-picked lavender and bright citrus flavor to mocktails, sodas, lattes and more.



Potency: Usually contains 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.

*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our process.



Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!



Specifications:

Dairy Free

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Ingredients

No Artificial Preservatives

No Artificial Sweeteners

Vegan



​Ingredients: Syrup (Pure Cane Sugar, Water, Citric Acid, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavor, Natural Lavender Flavor, Spirulina , Ascorbic Acid, Turmeric , Xanthan Gum, Vegetable Juice, Potassium Citrate), Vegetable Glycerin ▲, Coconut Medium Chain Triglycerides ▲, Sunflower Lecithin ▲, Cannabis Concentrate (C. sativa)

(▲ = Organic)

