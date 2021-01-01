Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Ra Hemp CBD Body Lotion - 300mg
About this product
Rich and smooth with a soft, lingering scent! An all natural, paraben free, 70% organic lotion made with soothing ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil. Infused with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil.
Ingredients: Purified water, organic aloe barbadensis leaf juice, organic sunflower oil, organic extra virgin olive oil, organic shea butter, organic jojoba oil and Oregon-grown whole hemp flower oil.
Usually contains approximately 300mg CBD. Potency may vary by batch. Test Results available upon request.
For External Use Only.
Net Wt. 3.5 oz (98g)
