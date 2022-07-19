About this product
Contains approximately CBD: 607mg | THC: 21mg | CBC: 54mg - potency may vary by batch.
About this brand
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.