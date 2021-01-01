Loading…
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

Raw & Fresh THCa Tincture w/ Honey

About this product

A fresh, frozen cannabis flower tincture extracted using a slow, cold-process method to preserve the cannabinoid acids then preserved with organic sugar cane alcohol and expertly combined with raw honey. All flower from our family farm in Shady Cove, Oregon - Sunna Ra Acres. Only made once per year!

Ingredients: Organic cane alcohol, raw honey, and Oregon-grown whole cannabis flower, high in THCa

​Potency varies by batch.

Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)

​Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!
