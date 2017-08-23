About this product
Genetics: Jack the Ripper X Hell's Angel OG X Gooberry
Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica
Average Test: 14-23% THC
Time To Flower: (7-8 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: It can be grown indoors or out, although successful outdoor cultivation calls for a semi-humid climate with daytime temperatures between 72 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. It is easily accommodated indoors, where its plants grow short and bushy with strong lateral branching. Growers should be sure to trim away any broad, light-blocking fan leaves in order to encourage the growth of flowering nodes on lower branches. Thanks to some very stable genes, it is also resistant to mildew. Finally, growers looking to bring out this strain's full bag appeal should bring out its shades of purple by exposing the plants to cold (but not freezing) nighttime temperatures.
Flower Notes: visually impressive, with large, chunky, multi-colored flowers. The buds are dense, solid formation, with short leaves coiled tightly inward toward their central stems. The leaves are a mossy green and are threaded through with yellow and orange pistils. Flowers also commonly have flashes of purple due to high concentrations of anthocyanin pigments in their leaves; shades of purple emerge when these pigments are agitated by cold weather during the growing process. A blanket of frosty trichomes covers the buds and makes them particularly sticky.
Flavor Notes: a strong fruity aroma, tropical, citrus and grape, incense-like, woodsy and piney with a hint of lime, grape flavor
Terpene Profile: myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene
Medical Effects: focused, Relaxed, Creative, Aids with Depressed, Anxiety, Insomnia
Breeder: TGA Subcool Seeds
9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.
