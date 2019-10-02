About this product
Genetics: Ruderalis X Cannatonic
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 1-6%THC (1:20)
Time To Flower: 65-72 (9-10 weeks)
Average Yield: Average
Growing Notes: bushy plant with thin, feathery leaves that may grow as high as four feet. It looks and grows like a skunk variety with big colas. Expect to spend some time maintaining the plant. Prop up and brace the plant, providing it a platform to develop. Supplement its diet with minerals such as magnesium and calcium.
Flower Notes: The leaves may turn a bit purple and the nugs are about the size of a thumb.
About this strain
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.