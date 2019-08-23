About this product
Genetics: Orange Velvet X Jack the Ripper
Indica / Sativa: 75% Sativa
Average THC: 14-18% THC
Time To Flower: 55-65 (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: While the plant is capable of reaching heights of up to 10 feet when grown outside, it is recommended grown indoors and topped and trained into a bush.
Flower notes: Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple. Flavor Profile: orange, citrus, sweet
Terpene Profile: myrcene, terpinolene and caryophyllene.
Medical Effects: energetic, uplifted, talkative, aids with Stress, Anxiety, Depression
Breeder: MzJill Genetics
About this strain
Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
Agent Orange effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.