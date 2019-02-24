About this product
Chem Dawg X Amherst Super Skunk
Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa
Average Test: 18-22% THC
Time To Flower: 70 days (10 weeks), Early October outdoor
Average Yield: Indoor yield: 10-15+ oz/yd2, Outdoor yield: 71-106+ oz/plant
Growing Notes: It can be grown in any growing environment. Indoors it performs best with a short growth and outdoors, in temperate, warm, dry and Mediterranean climates or in a greenhouse.
Flower Notes: large, elongated, compact buds
Flavor: ripe fruit and oil. rich and complex, with hints of tropical fruit, oil and exotic wood. ANISE
Terpene Profile: Diesel, Sour, Pine, Woody, Earthy, Pungent
Medical Effects: effect-euphoric, uplifting, invigorating
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Organization
About this strain
Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.
Amherst Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.