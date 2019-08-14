About this product
GeneticsL Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies X Fire OG
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 23-32% THC
Time To Flower (8-10 weeks)
Average Yield: Moderate indoor yield of 12 oz. per square meter and outdoor yield of up to 16 ounces per plant.
Growing Notes: This strain is grown outdoors due to its long and bushy stature with plants yielding a medium crop. This strain like warm climate with daytime temperature ranges of 80 – 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
Flower Notes: bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost.
Flavor Profile: mint, menthol, apple
Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene
Medical Effects: hungry, relaxed, sleepy, aids with Anxiety, Stress, Pain
About this strain
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.