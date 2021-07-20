Apple Fritter

Genetics: Sour Apple X Animal Cookies

Indica / Sativa: 50/50

Average Test: 18-27% THC

Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks)

Average Yield: Average indoor yield of 14 ounces per square meter and outdoor yield of up to 12 to 16 ounces per plant

Growing Notes: This strain is grown indoors due to its short to medium height with plants reaching around 4 feet and yielding a bushy above average crop. The indica genetics are obvious when growing this strain. For best results we recommended to grow the plant in warm and humid temperature. Its fairly mold and bug resistant.

Flower Notes: The buds are like olives, and there are jungle green and purple nuances throughout. There are the typical orange hairs and a nice-looking trichome crust.

Flavor Profile: sweet, herbal and citrusy fragrance, and it does taste like a sweet apple with a spicy, earthy hint.

Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Medical Effects: Apple Fritter is known to induce euphoria and boost a person's creativity. After it tingles, its sedation effect arrives, which is calming, and if you are too tired, you'll sleep like a baby. Therefore, the best time of the day to use it is in the afternoon or early evening. The strain helps with pain relief and insomnia. It also resolves stress and worry and can help in those days when anxiety and depression strikes.