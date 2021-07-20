About this product
Genetics: Sour Apple X Animal Cookies
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 18-27% THC
Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: Average indoor yield of 14 ounces per square meter and outdoor yield of up to 12 to 16 ounces per plant
Growing Notes: This strain is grown indoors due to its short to medium height with plants reaching around 4 feet and yielding a bushy above average crop. The indica genetics are obvious when growing this strain. For best results we recommended to grow the plant in warm and humid temperature. Its fairly mold and bug resistant.
Flower Notes: The buds are like olives, and there are jungle green and purple nuances throughout. There are the typical orange hairs and a nice-looking trichome crust.
Flavor Profile: sweet, herbal and citrusy fragrance, and it does taste like a sweet apple with a spicy, earthy hint.
Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Medical Effects: Apple Fritter is known to induce euphoria and boost a person's creativity. After it tingles, its sedation effect arrives, which is calming, and if you are too tired, you'll sleep like a baby. Therefore, the best time of the day to use it is in the afternoon or early evening. The strain helps with pain relief and insomnia. It also resolves stress and worry and can help in those days when anxiety and depression strikes.
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.